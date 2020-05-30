Irrigation+department+issues+a+precautionary+flood+warning

The Irrigation Department says that due to forecast for thunder showers in the central, Sabaragamuwa, Western, Uva, North Western and Southern provinces in the upcoming few days there is a possibility of inundation in the low lying areas close to rivers.

The department announced that residents in low-lying areas close to Mee-oya, Deduroya, Maaoya, Attanagaluoya, should be on the alert.

Similarly the Irrigation Department said that residents in low-lying areas close to the Kelani , Kalu, Ging, Nilvalaa and Bentara rivers should be on alert if it rains.