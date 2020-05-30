World Health Organization halts testing of Trump’s amazing drug

The World Health Organization (WHO) has halted clinical testing of the drug hydroxychloroquin or the drug used to treat Malaria which American President Donald Trump recommended as a proved and tested effective drug for the Coronavirus.

That was with medical opinions being expressed regarding how dangerous the drug could be.

The WHO said that testing of this drug which was carried out in several countries as a precautionary step, have been halted.

It has been confirmed through latest medical trials that the number of patients infected with the Coronavirus who had been given this drug was increasing.

While there was only a handful of Coronavirus infected persons in the United States of America, President Trump, declared that the virus could be eradicated through the use of the drug hydroxychloroquin and engaged in promoting it.

By now the number of infected persons in America has exceeded 1.7 million and the number of deaths reported is 99,805, approaching one hundred thousand.