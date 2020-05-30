The+Advanced+Level+Examination+time+table+being+circulated+on+Social+Media+is+totally+false

Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha said that there is absolutely no truth in the time table for the Advanced Level Examination containing dates, which is being circulated on Social Media, these days.

He emphasized that people should only believe official statements issued by the Ministry of Education and the Department of Examinations in connection with the Advanced Level Examination and act responsibly, informing everyone including school communities.

In the face of the challenging situation in the country, decisions have to be taken regarding overall education in the country with much foresight and it is regrettable that certain people publicize misleading information such as this time table the Commissioner General of Examinations said. He also said that a complaint was lodged with the Posts and Telecommunications Regulatory Commission regarding this false news item requesting the action be taken.