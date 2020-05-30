සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

There is no opportunity to directly transport people to Colombo without a limit – Director General of Health Services

Tuesday, 26 May 2020 - 10:44

The Director General of Health Services pointed out that there are several facts that the public should focus attention on when planning their transport facilities with the curfew being relaxed in Colombo and Gampaha.

Although the curfew was in force in Colombo and Gampaha, persons carrying out businesses specially arrived in these districts, subject to certain limitations and persons engaged in essential services from both the state and private sector came with curfew passes as well. This meant that Sri Lanka has set an example to the world on how to carry out essential services while a curfew was in force, Dr. Anil Jasinghe said.

He also said that such methods were not reported from the world as of now.

Under the new situation, when providing bus transport services, permission has not been given to directly transport people to Colombo without restrictions and Dr. Jasinghe recalled that arriving buses are halted within certain limits.

As a result it is possible that some problems could arise in distance travel such as Matara – Colombo, Kandy – Colombo.

People would have to find other transport facilities from the place where buses stop.

However, he said that Office Transport services which provide transport to institutions will be in operation directly.

The Director-General of Health Services, Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe points out that with the public gaining a good understanding regarding this situation and acting wisely it would be possible to minimize problems that can arise from today (26). 

