Three+shops+in+the+town+of+Ambalangoda+are+destroyed+in+a+fire

Three shops in the town of Ambalangoda have been completely destroyed in a fire that erupted suddenly.

The Police said that the fire that broke out in an electrical appliances shop at 1.30 am today had spread to two adjacent shops as well.

The Ambalangoda Police, Galle Fire Brigade, the Fire engines of the Navy Camp of Dakshina Lanka joined in and water bowsers of the Ambalangoda Municipal Council were used to douse the fire.

The reason for the fire has not yet been revealed and further investigations are underway.



