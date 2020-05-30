The country will not return to 100% normalcy from today (26) – Director General of Health Services

Director-General of Health Services, Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe emphasized that the country will not be 100% normalized from today.

It has not been made compulsory that all employees of an institution should report for work and the ability to limit the number of workers being summoned rests with the heads of these institutions, he said.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that accordingly, the number of employees working can be restricted.

He recalled that instructions have been issued on how to halt this system of summoning limited number of employees.

He emphasized that there is a possibility of maintaining services further by deciding whether it is only one third of the staff that is required or whether it is half from the total number of workers.

“What is expected from this procedure is to prevent the spread of the virus, by chance.

Colombo has the highest population density and next is the Gampaha district. Colombo is the main city.

Therefore, steps have to be taken to specially protect these areas. Meanwhile, the Navy cluster of Covid is still active in this area and others. The airport is working to a certain extent too.

Although the spread of the Covid-19 virus through the Navy cluster and persons arriving from abroad has been strictly restricted through actions taken by the government, there is room for some accident to occur.

All of this has to be considered with responsibility when restrictions are being relaxed.”

The Director-General of Health Services pointed out further that attention on these things cannot be allowed to slip away in any manner.

“The country will not be normalized from 100% from 26. However, our attempt is to travel to that target. However, the ability is there to maintain restrictions further. Subsequent to a certain period of time and the country is completely opened and even prior to that there are three things every institution and every individual should protect. Those include, respiratory ethics, keeping hands clean and maintaining personal / social distancing. It is essential to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.”

The Director General of Health Services who said that until people get trained for these, it is not suitable to summon everyone to work at the same time also recalled that the possibility of summoning a limited number of workers rests with the heads of each institution.