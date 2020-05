A baby slender loris which had come to a house in Mahapitiya, Nawagaththegama was taken away by the Nikaweratiya Wildlife Veterinarian office subsequent to informing the Nawagaththegama Wildlife office.

Wildlife officials said that this baby slender loris is about six months old.

The owner of the house had heard a strange noise and when he searched around he had found this baby slender loris.