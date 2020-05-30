Transporting+commuters+in+buses+according+to+the+number+of+seats+available+will+become+a+law+in+the+future

Minister of Passenger Transport Management Mahinda Amaraweera said that transporting commuters in buses according to the number of seats available will be made into a law in the future.

The Minister said while expressing his views to the media yesterday evening at Ratmalana that every passenger who obtains a ticket has the right to a seat and to travel safely.

Since no government took steps to confirm the rights of passengers in the past, the Minister expressing his views further to the media said that the President has instructed that this be made into law in the future.