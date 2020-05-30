The+World+Health+Organization+warns+of+a+risk+of+another+wave+of+the+Coronavirus

If steps put in place to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus in countries where infections are decreasing are removed soon the World Health Organization (WHO) warns that an immediate second wave of the Coronavirus could occur.

The world is still in the center half of the first Coronavirus spreading wave.

Although the spread of the Coronavirus is decreasing in many countries it is still spreading rapidly in Central and South America, South Asia and Africa.

Pandemics often spread in the manner of waves.

Accordingly, in countries where the first wave is diminishing the WHO, Head of Emergency Services Dr. Mike Ryan said during a media briefing held online from Geneva that another wave of the Coronavirus could break out at the end of this year.