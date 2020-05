The Navy said that the number of navy personnel who have recovered from the Covid-19 virus has increased to 332.

That is with another 19 navy personnel who were under treatment, recovering and being discharged from the hospital.

Nine of them were from the Navy Hospital, 07 from the Mulleriyawa Hospital and 02 from IDH were released thus. Health sectors said that one other member of the Navy who received treatment at the Homagama hospital was also discharged.