America is preparing for a space mission with people, after a lapse of 9 years

The NASA organization and the Space-X institution confirmed that all system are ready to carry out America’s next trip to space if there was no interference from the weather.

The Crew-Dragon spaceship carrying two astronauts is scheduled to leave Cape Canaveral in Florida tomorrow evening, American time. That will be dawn on Thursday in Sri Lankan time.

Two veteran astronauts are prepared to travel to the international space station in this spaceship.

This is the first time in 9 years that an American spaceship carrying astronauts is going into space.