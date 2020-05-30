The+Presidential+Task+Force+on+preventing+Covid-19+to+meet+under+the+patronage+of+the+President+today

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that with the spread of the Coronavirus, 157 Sri Lankans who arrived in this country from abroad, have been infected with the virus.

He further said that there are 90 persons from Kuwait and 18 from Dubai among them.

The other infected persons are those who came from several countries including Malaysia and Indonesia the Army Commander told the Hiru News Team.

Meanwhile, except for the two flights scheduled to arrive in the island from Belarus and Australia in the upcoming few days all other flights that were planned have been temporarily suspended.

Deputy Chairman of the Airport and Aviation Service Company Rajeev Suriyarachchi said that this step was taken when it was confirmed that a group of persons who came back to the country from Kuwait had contracted the Covid-19 virus.

He said further that arrangements have been made to subject the Airport staff who provided services in these two aircraft as well as members of their families to be subjected to PCR testing.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Task Force on preventing Covid-19 will meet again today under the patronage of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

Chairman of the Civil Aviation Services Authority Upul Dharmadasa said the situation that has arisen will be subject to discussion on this occasion as well.

Anyhow, a group of 160 persons who came back to the country with the spread of the Covid-19 virus employed in South Korea is due to leave for that country today from the Mattala Airport.

General Manager of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment W. M. V. Wansekera said that from the day the Coronavirus began spreading in this country they have not been able to newly register at the Bureau any worker.

The number of Coronavirus infected persons reported from Sri Lanka at present is 1,182 and 695 of them have recovered and left hospitals by now.

The Navy said the number of navy personnel who have recovered from the virus is now 332.

The number of persons infected with the Coronavirus and being treated under medical supervision in several hospitals is 477.

With the death of a woman who arrived from Kuwait subsequent to being infected with the Coronavirus the number of deaths due to the virus is now 10.