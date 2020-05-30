සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

With the curfew being lifted in the entire island, 31 trains were operated to Colombo – 20 percent of private buses are running

Tuesday, 26 May 2020 - 14:20

With+the+curfew+being+lifted+in+the+entire+island%2C+31+trains+were+operated+to+Colombo+%E2%80%93+20+percent+of+private+buses+are+running

With the curfew which was imposed across the island as well as in the districts of Colombo and Gampaha being lifted at 5.00 am today, lives of people are gradually returning to normal.

Anyhow, our Hiru Reporters said that there were a lesser number of people arriving in certain towns.

Meanwhile, it is reported that public transport was also not adequate in certain areas.

Anyway, work began today following health protection methods.

Hiru Reporters from Galle and Matara districts said that there were people in bus stand from early this morning to go to their workplaces.

The districts of Colombo and Gampaha were opened for daily activities today after a period of approximately 66 days.

Travel between districts except for Colombo and Gampaha has also been allowed from today and accordingly inter-provincial bus services also commenced.

Buses travelling on Expressways will run only up to Kottawa and only those travelling for work in both the government and private sector can travel in these buses, the Passenger Transport Management Ministry said.

Running of buses on Expressways commenced at 6 in the morning today and will end at 6 in the evening.

Meanwhile, the President of the Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association, Gemunu Wijeratne told the Hiru News Division that a small number of buses were operating today in the Colombo and Gampaha districts.

General Secretary of the All Ceylon Private Bus Owners’ Association Anjana Priyanjith said that private buses were running throughout the island at a minimum rate of 20 percent today.

Minister of Passenger Transport Management Mahinda Amaraweera said that transporting passengers according to the number of seats in a bus only, will be made into a law in the future.

General Manager of Railways Dilantha Fernando said that since additional carriages have been added to trains, even if they have not registered with the Railway Department people could present their duty Identity cards and travel in trains from today.

Our Hiru Reporters said that accordingly, large crowds had gathered at a number of Railway Stations this morning.

There was congestion at the Beliatta and Polgahawela Railway Stations since massive crowds were present there.

Railway Transport Deputy Manager Gamini Seneviratne said that 31 trains operated from various places in the island to Colombo today.  

Twenty (20) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,613
Twenty (20) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,613
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 23:27

Twenty (20) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 55 positive patients have been identified today. The country... Read More

Twenty-Seven (27) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,593
Twenty-Seven (27) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,593
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 22:50

Twenty-Seven (27) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 35 positive patients have been identified today. The... Read More

Kotikawatte residents engage in a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land (Video)
Kotikawatte residents engage in a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land (Video)
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 22:46

Residents of the area staged a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land in the Vivekarama area belonging to the Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa... Read More



Trending News

Three police officers on duty near the Moratuwa hotel that was attacked, interdicted
30 May 2020
Three police officers on duty near the Moratuwa hotel that was attacked, interdicted
Cyber-attack on Bureau of Foreign Employment and Ministry of Public Administration websites by Pro LTTE Tamil Eelam Cyber Force team
30 May 2020
Cyber-attack on Bureau of Foreign Employment and Ministry of Public Administration websites by Pro LTTE Tamil Eelam Cyber Force team
Three families closely associated with an Army officer in Horana quarantined - Army officer confirmed for coronavirus infection
30 May 2020
Three families closely associated with an Army officer in Horana quarantined - Army officer confirmed for coronavirus infection
Coronavirus daily reported infected patients and deaths increase in India
30 May 2020
Coronavirus daily reported infected patients and deaths increase in India
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,559
30 May 2020
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,559

International News

Air India’s flight bound for Russia forced to return after the pilot was tested positive for coronavirus
30 May 2020
Air India’s flight bound for Russia forced to return after the pilot was tested positive for coronavirus
Jayalaitha's wealth to a journalist
30 May 2020
Jayalaitha's wealth to a journalist
Violence escalates in the US - CNN crew filming the incidents arrested - 46 year old Floyd pleaded for his life while pinned to the ground
29 May 2020
Violence escalates in the US - CNN crew filming the incidents arrested - 46 year old Floyd pleaded for his life while pinned to the ground
South Korean schools close again with the new wave of the coronavirus
29 May 2020
South Korean schools close again with the new wave of the coronavirus
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.