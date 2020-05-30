With the curfew being lifted in the entire island, 31 trains were operated to Colombo – 20 percent of private buses are running

With the curfew which was imposed across the island as well as in the districts of Colombo and Gampaha being lifted at 5.00 am today, lives of people are gradually returning to normal.

Anyhow, our Hiru Reporters said that there were a lesser number of people arriving in certain towns.

Meanwhile, it is reported that public transport was also not adequate in certain areas.

Anyway, work began today following health protection methods.

Hiru Reporters from Galle and Matara districts said that there were people in bus stand from early this morning to go to their workplaces.

The districts of Colombo and Gampaha were opened for daily activities today after a period of approximately 66 days.

Travel between districts except for Colombo and Gampaha has also been allowed from today and accordingly inter-provincial bus services also commenced.

Buses travelling on Expressways will run only up to Kottawa and only those travelling for work in both the government and private sector can travel in these buses, the Passenger Transport Management Ministry said.

Running of buses on Expressways commenced at 6 in the morning today and will end at 6 in the evening.

Meanwhile, the President of the Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association, Gemunu Wijeratne told the Hiru News Division that a small number of buses were operating today in the Colombo and Gampaha districts.

General Secretary of the All Ceylon Private Bus Owners’ Association Anjana Priyanjith said that private buses were running throughout the island at a minimum rate of 20 percent today.

Minister of Passenger Transport Management Mahinda Amaraweera said that transporting passengers according to the number of seats in a bus only, will be made into a law in the future.

General Manager of Railways Dilantha Fernando said that since additional carriages have been added to trains, even if they have not registered with the Railway Department people could present their duty Identity cards and travel in trains from today.

Our Hiru Reporters said that accordingly, large crowds had gathered at a number of Railway Stations this morning.

There was congestion at the Beliatta and Polgahawela Railway Stations since massive crowds were present there.

Railway Transport Deputy Manager Gamini Seneviratne said that 31 trains operated from various places in the island to Colombo today.