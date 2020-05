The rupee strengthening against the Dollar was seen today and according to the exchange rates issued by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka the selling price of 1 US Dollar was stated as Rs. 188.06

Accordingly, the value of the rupee has depreciated by 2.6 percent during this year.

On 8 April this year, the rupee depreciated by 9.4 percent and the cost of a Dollar exceeded Rs. 200.00