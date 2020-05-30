It is the Opposition which should require an election more – Basil Rajapaksa (video)

National Organizer of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Basil Rajapaksa said that the Opposition should be in need of an election more.
He made this comment when he joined in the ‘Salakuna’ political dialogue programme telecast on Hiru TV yesterday.
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 - 14:22
National Organizer of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Basil Rajapaksa said that the Opposition should be in need of an election more.
He made this comment when he joined in the ‘Salakuna’ political dialogue programme telecast on Hiru TV yesterday.
Twenty (20) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 55 positive patients have been identified today. The country... Read More
Twenty-Seven (27) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 35 positive patients have been identified today. The... Read More
Residents of the area staged a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land in the Vivekarama area belonging to the Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa... Read More