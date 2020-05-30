A request from small rice mill owners (video)

Small rice mill owners said that if the price of rice is increased from Rs. 90 to 98, they have the ability to provide the required quantity of rice for the country within four days.

They pointed out that as a result of the government reducing the price of rice which was Rs. 98 to Rs. 90 they have been thoroughly inconvenienced.

With the controlled price for rice being specified there were allegations during the past few days that there was a shortage of rice in the country.

It was accordingly, that officers of the Consumer Affairs Authority carried out search operations to find businessmen who were hiding stocks of rice.