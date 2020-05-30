Farmers allege that a woman from local politics has intervened and misled officials (video)

While permission had been granted to use water of the Keedawarankulama Tank according to rules and regulations of the government and engage in cultivation, a woman engaged in local politics has intervened and misled officials, the farmers allege.

A group of farmers from the area allege that since the hatch of the Medawachchiya – Keedawarankulama Tank has been closed they are unable to carry out cultivation and have become destitute.

Farmers say that they had to give up cultivation of 28 acres of land, halfway through.

Farmers allege that a woman engaged in local politics has misled officials even though they had been granted permission to use the water the Keedawarnkulama Tank following rules and regulations of the government.



