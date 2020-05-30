Black Leopard roaming around in the Sri Pada Forest Reserve caught in a noose (video)

A black leopard has been caught today (26) in a noose that was set up in a cultivated land near the Estate Kovil of the Valamalai part of the Laxapana Estate in Nallathanniya.

Estate workers who heard a leopard growling had searched the area when they found the black leopard caught in a noose. It is reported that they then informed officials of the Nallathanniya Wildlife office.

Wildlife site security officer of the Nallathanniya Wildlife office, Prabhash Karunatillaka said that with assistance from the wildlife Anaesthetist Veterinarian arrangements were made to rescue the black leopard.

Officials of the Nallathanniya Wildlife office said that the black leopard was about 8 years of age and was a well grown animal six feet in length and 4 feet in height.

About 1% of black leopards belonging to the Pantheras Padus type which have grown based on a distortion of genes live in forest reserves of Sri Lanka and there are very few black leopards living in the Sri Pada Forest Reserve. These animals are being threatened by extinction and is a very rare type Prabhash Karunatillaka said further.