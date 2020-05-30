Number of persons infected with the Coronavirus in India reach 145,000

In India which has joined the list of countries which has been most affected by the Coronavirus, the number of infected persons has increased to more than 145,000. During the 24-hour period ending this morning, 6,535 newly infected persons have been identified.

The Ministry of Health in India said that 4,167 deaths due to the Coronavirus have been reported at present.

The most number of infected persons are being reported from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and New Delhi States and with the country which was in lockdown for two months to prevent the virus from spreading being lifted the number of infected persons have increased considerably.

With the number of Coronavirus infected persons in India increasing thus, China has decided to bring back their citizens who are living in that country.

This is with the objective of preventing another wave of the Coronavirus from entering China from outside.