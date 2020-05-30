New+Indian+High+Commissioner+meets+the+Foreign+Minister

New Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka Gopal Baghle met Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena today and held a discussion. The Ministry of Foreign Relations said that both parties agreed to follow up on Memorandums of Understanding and other bilateral agreements, on this occasion.



The newly accredited Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay paid a courtesy call on Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena at the Republic Building today.



On his first working day as the High Commissioner after presenting Credentials on 14 May 2020, High Commissioner Baglay exchanged views on a wide range of bilateral issues with the Foreign Relations Minister during his call.



Minister Gunawardena, welcoming the new High Commissioner, assured Sri Lanka’s fullest commitment for stronger and deeper cooperation with India, while appreciating the continued exchanges of goodwill that are evident in the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic.



High Commissioner Baglay conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurances of closer cooperation with Sri Lanka through his neighbourhood first policy.



Both dignitaries agreed to work towards mutually beneficial trade, investment,development and political relations in the post COVID-19 new international environment by enhancing maritime cooperation, security exchanges, ensuring food and health security, enhanced assistance for capacity building and technical cooperation.



It was agreed to kick start tourism exchanges based on the ancient foundation of Hindu-Buddhist cultural affinities between the two countries. Also both sides agreed to follow up on the pending Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and other bilateral instruments.



Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha and senior officials of the Foreign Relations Ministry were also present during the call.