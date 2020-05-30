Seven (07) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,189

Seven (07) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
All seven were returnees from Kuwait.
The country total has increased to 1,189 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-26 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,189
Recovered and discharged – 712
Active cases – 467
New Cases for the day – 07*
Observation in Hospitals – 76
Total Deaths – 10
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 56,181
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
26-May
|
07*
|
tbc*
|
25-May
|
41*
|
1,347*
|
24-May
|
52
|
1,742
|
23-May
|
21
|
1998
|
22-May
|
13
|
1,970
|
21-May
|
27
|
1,603
|
20-May
|
01
|
1,108
|
19-May
|
35
|
1,062
|
18-May
|
11
|
960
|
17-May
|
21
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
25
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
* on going data to be updated