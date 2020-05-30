Suggestion to open the Katunayake Airport on 1 August - Task Force on Prevention of COVID – 19 virus

Due to the country returning to normal, the Task Force on Prevention of COVID – 19 virus, has suggested to the President that the Airport be declared open for foreign tourists from 1 August.

This was proposed during a meeting under the patronage of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, held this afternoon (26) at the President’s office by the Covid-19 Control Task Force to discuss actions and plans to raise the tourism industry which has collapsed.

The members of this committee pointed out further that it is a victory for the country that no Covid-19 infected persons were identified from within society from 30 April until today (26).