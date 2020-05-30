Increase+in+rainy+conditions+in+the+upcoming+days

The Meteorology Department said that they expect an increase in rainy conditions that have affected the island at present, in the upcoming days.

In a statement issued the Department has said this increase in rainy conditions is due to a disturbance that has formed in the lower atmosphere close to Sri Lanka.

In the statement it is stated further that rain or thundershowers could be experienced from time to time in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Northwestern and Southern provinces.

It is also mentioned that rain or thundershowers could occur in other areas after 2.00 pm.

The speed of winds across the island could increase up to 40 kilometers per hour and it is also mentioned that temporary strong winds (of speeds of 70 – 80 kilometers per hour) could take place with thundershowers