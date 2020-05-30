Five (05) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,206. Twenty four (24) new patients for the day

Five (05) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. All five of them are from the Navy.
The country total has increased to 1,206 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-26 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,206
Recovered and discharged – 712
Patients under medical care – 484
New Cases for the day – 24*
Observation in Hospitals – 76
Total Deaths – 10
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 56,181
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
26-May
|
24*
|
tbc*
|
25-May
|
41*
|
1,347*
|
24-May
|
52
|
1,742
|
23-May
|
21
|
1998
|
22-May
|
13
|
1,970
|
21-May
|
27
|
1,603
|
20-May
|
01
|
1,108
|
19-May
|
35
|
1,062
|
18-May
|
11
|
960
|
17-May
|
21
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
25
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
* on going data to be updated