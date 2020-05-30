The rescue operation of the black panther that was caught today (Pics & Video)

Wildlife officers of the Nallathanniya Wildlife office was able to rescue a black leopard after inducing anesthesia. The black panther belonging to the Pantheras Padus type that was caught today (26) in a noose that was set up in a cultivated land near the Estate Kovil of the Valamalai part of the Laxapana Estate in Nallathanniya.

The rescue was under the direction of Dr. Malaka Abeywardena of the Ella ‘Eth Athuru Sevana’ Veterinary Hospital in Udawalawa and Dr. Akalanka Pinideniya of the Randenigala Veterinary Hospital.

It is reported that this is the first time that a black leopard has been caught to a noose. Wildlife officials say that the leopard may have been caught when it came to hunt the pet dogs in estate houses.

Estate workers who heard a leopard growling had searched the area and found the black leopard caught in a noose this morning (26). They had informed the wild life officials.

Officials of the Nallathanniya Wildlife office said that the black leopard was about 8 years of age and was a well grown animal six feet in length and 4 feet in height.

Wildlife site security officer of the Nallathanniya Wildlife office, Prabhash Karunatillaka said that about 1% of black leopards belonging to the Pantheras Padus type which have grown based on a gene mutilation live in forest reserves of Sri Lanka. A black panther is the melanistic colour variant of any Panthera, particularly of the leopard (P. pardus) in Asia and Africa. It is reported that there is a very small number of black leopards living in the Sri Pada Forest Reserve and that these animals are being threatened by extinction and is a very rare type.

The black leopard also known as the black panther is to be released to the Sri Pada reserve after treatment.