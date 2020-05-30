සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The rescue operation of the black panther that was caught today (Pics & Video)

Tuesday, 26 May 2020 - 18:35

The+rescue+operation+of+the+black+panther+that+was+caught+today+%28Pics+%26+Video%29

Wildlife officers of the Nallathanniya Wildlife office was able to rescue a black leopard after inducing anesthesia. The black panther belonging to the Pantheras Padus type that was caught today (26) in a noose that was set up in a cultivated land near the Estate Kovil of the Valamalai part of the Laxapana Estate in Nallathanniya.

The rescue was under the direction of Dr. Malaka Abeywardena of the Ella ‘Eth Athuru Sevana’ Veterinary Hospital in Udawalawa and Dr. Akalanka Pinideniya of the Randenigala Veterinary Hospital.

It is reported that this is the first time that a black leopard has been caught to a noose. Wildlife officials say that the leopard may have been caught when it came to hunt the pet dogs in estate houses.

Estate workers who heard a leopard growling had searched the area and found the black leopard caught in a noose this morning (26). They had informed the wild life officials.

Officials of the Nallathanniya Wildlife office said that the black leopard was about 8 years of age and was a well grown animal six feet in length and 4 feet in height.

Wildlife site security officer of the Nallathanniya Wildlife office, Prabhash Karunatillaka said that about 1% of black leopards belonging to the Pantheras Padus type which have grown based on a gene mutilation live in forest reserves of Sri Lanka. A black panther is the melanistic colour variant of any Panthera, particularly of the leopard (P. pardus) in Asia and Africa. It is reported that there is a very small number of black leopards living in the Sri Pada Forest Reserve and that these animals are being threatened by extinction and is a very rare type.

The black leopard also known as the black panther is to be released to the Sri Pada reserve after treatment.

 







Twenty (20) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,613
Twenty (20) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,613
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 23:27

Twenty (20) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 55 positive patients have been identified today. The country... Read More

Twenty-Seven (27) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,593
Twenty-Seven (27) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,593
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 22:50

Twenty-Seven (27) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 35 positive patients have been identified today. The... Read More

Kotikawatte residents engage in a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land (Video)
Kotikawatte residents engage in a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land (Video)
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 22:46

Residents of the area staged a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land in the Vivekarama area belonging to the Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa... Read More



Trending News

Three police officers on duty near the Moratuwa hotel that was attacked, interdicted
30 May 2020
Three police officers on duty near the Moratuwa hotel that was attacked, interdicted
Cyber-attack on Bureau of Foreign Employment and Ministry of Public Administration websites by Pro LTTE Tamil Eelam Cyber Force team
30 May 2020
Cyber-attack on Bureau of Foreign Employment and Ministry of Public Administration websites by Pro LTTE Tamil Eelam Cyber Force team
Three families closely associated with an Army officer in Horana quarantined - Army officer confirmed for coronavirus infection
30 May 2020
Three families closely associated with an Army officer in Horana quarantined - Army officer confirmed for coronavirus infection
Coronavirus daily reported infected patients and deaths increase in India
30 May 2020
Coronavirus daily reported infected patients and deaths increase in India
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,559
30 May 2020
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,559

International News

Air India’s flight bound for Russia forced to return after the pilot was tested positive for coronavirus
30 May 2020
Air India’s flight bound for Russia forced to return after the pilot was tested positive for coronavirus
Jayalaitha's wealth to a journalist
30 May 2020
Jayalaitha's wealth to a journalist
Violence escalates in the US - CNN crew filming the incidents arrested - 46 year old Floyd pleaded for his life while pinned to the ground
29 May 2020
Violence escalates in the US - CNN crew filming the incidents arrested - 46 year old Floyd pleaded for his life while pinned to the ground
South Korean schools close again with the new wave of the coronavirus
29 May 2020
South Korean schools close again with the new wave of the coronavirus
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.