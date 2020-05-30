සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,209. Twenty seven (27) patients for the day

Tuesday, 26 May 2020 - 18:39

Three (03) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. All three are from the Navy.

The country total has increased to 1,209 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-26 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,209
Recovered and discharged – 712
Patients under medical care – 487
New Cases for the day – 27* 
Observation in Hospitals – 76
Total Deaths – 10

Total number of PCR tests conducted56,181

Date
New patients
in May
PCR tests
conducted

26-May
27*
tbc*

25-May
41*
1,347*

24-May
52
1,742

23-May
21
1998

22-May
13
1,970

21-May
27
1,603

20-May
01
1,108

19-May
35
1,062

18-May
11
960

17-May
21
1,254

16-May
25
1,081

15-May
10
938

14-May
10
1,489

13-May
26
889

12-May
20
1,078

11-May
06
1,057

10-May
16
1,282

09-May
12
1,424

08-May
11
1,821

07-May
27
1,553

06-May
29
1,147

05-May
17
1,491

04-May
33
986

03-May
13
1,636

02-May
15
1,681

01-May
27
1,107

* on going data to be updated

