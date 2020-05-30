Sixty-nine (69) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,278

Sixty-nine (69) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. All are returnees from Kuwait undergoing quarantine.
A total of 96 new patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection today. From the new patients reported today 88 of them are returnees from Kuwait who are undergoing quarantine.
Eight Navy personnel were also tested positive for the coronavirus infection today.
The country total therefore, has increased to 1,278 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-26 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,278
Recovered and discharged – 712
Patients under medical care – 556
New Cases for the day – 96*
Observation in Hospitals – 76
Total Deaths – 10
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 56,181
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
26-May
|
96*
|
tbc*
|
25-May
|
41*
|
1,347*
|
24-May
|
52
|
1,742
|
23-May
|
21
|
1998
|
22-May
|
13
|
1,970
|
21-May
|
27
|
1,603
|
20-May
|
01
|
1,108
|
19-May
|
35
|
1,062
|
18-May
|
11
|
960
|
17-May
|
21
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
25
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
* on going data to be updated