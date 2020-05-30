Attorney+General+informs+the+Supreme+Court+that+the+President+has+not+violated+Fundamental+Rights+by+dissolving+Parliament

The consideration of the petitions commenced at about 10.00 this morning by the five-bench Supreme Court including Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya and Justices, Buwaneka Aluvihare, Sisira De Aabrew, Priyantha Jayawardena and Vijith Malalgoda.



President has not violated the fundamental rights - AG

The Attorney General's Department informed the Supreme Court today that the President has not violated the fundamental rights of the people or petitioners by dissolving Parliament from the 2nd of March.

This was when the petitions filed requesting that the gazette proclamation issued by the President dissolving parliament and the gazette notification issued by the Election Commission for conducting the Parliamentary Election on 20 June be annulled, were taken up for hearing today for the sixth day.

Additional Solicitor General Indika Demuni De Silva, appearing for the Attorney General, said that after the 8th Parliament had completed four and a half years, it was dissolved by the President in accordance with the powers vested in him by the Constitution.



President is able to reconvene parliament only on special grounds

She pointed out that even though the President is able to reconvene the now inactive parliament after it has been dissolved, he could do so only on special grounds.

The Additional Solicitor General stated that the President has the ability to summon the Parliament for a short period of time when there is an emergency or a national disaster that affects the national security of the country.

Making her submissions to the Supreme Court she stated that no one can request a President to reconvene the Parliament at any given time.



Confidential report submitted by state intelligence agencies

Additional Solicitor General Indika Demuni De Silva appearing for the Attorney General's Department stated in Supreme Court that a confidential report submitted by state intelligence agencies have revealed that the threat of the coronavirus pandemic spreading in the country has been minimalised in most cases.



There is no legal basis for the petitioners to request the revoking of the gazette proclamation

She further pointed out to the Supreme Court that the term of the Speaker, Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the house, as well as all Members of Parliament comes to an end after the Parliament has been dissolved. The Additional Solicitor General stated that therefore, there is no legal basis for the petitioners to request the revoking of the gazette proclamation issued by the President dissolving Parliament.

She further pointed out that there was no legal provision to challenge the decision of the President and therefore she asked the Supreme Court to reject all the baseless petitions.



President dissolved Parliament considering the need for a strong Parliament

She also stated that the President dissolved Parliament and had asked the Commission to hold the polls to elect the new members on April 25, considering the need for a strong Parliament and a Government to carry on the national development agenda that was expected to be implemented by his Government.



Election Commission has the power to postpone the election - AG

Additional Solicitor General Indika Demuni De Silva speaking to the Supreme Court on behalf of the Attorney General stated that she accepts that the Election Commission has the power to postpone the election for a limited time under exceptional circumstances even if the President has set dates for a general election.

However, she emphasized that the Election Commission does not have the right to postpone the election arbitrarily.



Curfew was not enforced by the President but a quarantine curfew enforced by the health sector

The Additional Solicitor General said that the curfew was not enforced by the President but a quarantine curfew enforced by the health sector. She further stated that there is no regulation in the constitution that can revoke the gazette proclamation issued by the President dissolving Parliament.



Petitioners sole intention was to postpone the elections - AG

She pointed out that the petitioners who had challenged the gazette proclamation issued by the President dissolving Parliament did not challenge the gazette notification issued by the Election Commission postponing the general election scheduled for April 25th, because their sole intention was to postpone the elections.



Hearing of the petitions be postponed until 10.00 am tomorrow

After considering the submissions, the Supreme Court judge ordered that the hearing of the petitions be postponed until 10.00 am tomorrow.