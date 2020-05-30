Differences of opinion over rice shortage (Video)

Co-Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena states that the Government has reached an agreement with the relevant parties to supply rice without any shortage.

However, rice businessman Dudley Sirisena said there was no interest in producing rice as there was no profit.

Recently there have been allegations that there is a shortage of rice in the island with the implementation of a control price for rice.

Meanwhile, the owners of the small rice mills stated that if the price of rice is increased from Rs.90 to 98 they can supply the requirement of the country in four days

They point out that the government once the price was lowered by the government from 98 to 90, they have been faced with great difficulty in producing rice.

However, it is noteworthy that some small rice mill owners still stating that rice can be supplied at the government fixed price.