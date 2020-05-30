The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has incurred a loss of Rs. 45 billion during this period due to the coronavirus.
Minister of Power and Energy Mahinda Amaraweera revealed this at a meeting with trade unions of the Petroleum Corporation and the Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals.
The Ministry of Power and Energy announced that the Petroleum Corporation has incurred a loss of Rs.10.09 billion in 2019.
