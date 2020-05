Minister of Community Empowerment and Estate Infrastructure Development, Arumugam Thondaman, the leader of the Ceylon Workers Congress (CWC) has passed away.Hospital sources said that the minister who was admitted to the Thalangama hospital due to a heart attack has died on admission.

Savumiamoorthy Arumugan Ramanathan Thondaman (29 May 1964 ) popularly known as Arumugan Thondaman, is the the grandson of prominent unionist Saumyamoorthi Thondaman in Sri Lanka.

He was the leader of the Ceylon Workers' Congress, a Member of Parliament representing the Nuwara Eliya District.