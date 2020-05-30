Thirty -nine (39) more persons confirmed for Coronavirus: 135 patients reported today - The highest in a single day in Sri Lanka

Thirty-nine (39) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. All are returnees from Kuwait undergoing quarantine.
135 new patients have been diagnosed with coronavirus today. 127 of the patients reported today have recently arrived from Kuwait and reported from Trincomalee and Minneriya Quarantine Centers. The other eight patients are members of the Sri Lanka Navy.
This is the highest number of patients reported in a single day in Sri Lanka.
The country total has increased to 1,317 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-26 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,317
Recovered and discharged – 712
Patients under medical care – 595
New Cases for the day – 135*
Observation in Hospitals – 76
Total Deaths – 10
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 56,181
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
26-May
|
135*
|
tbc*
|
25-May
|
41*
|
1,347*
|
24-May
|
52
|
1,742
|
23-May
|
21
|
1998
|
22-May
|
13
|
1,970
|
21-May
|
27
|
1,603
|
20-May
|
01
|
1,108
|
19-May
|
35
|
1,062
|
18-May
|
11
|
960
|
17-May
|
21
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
25
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
* on going data to be updated