Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse arrives at the Thalangama hospital after the announcement of Minister Thondaman's death (Video)

Following the announcement of Minister Arumugam Thondaman's death, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse has arrived at the Thalangama hospital to express his condolences.
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 - 22:43
