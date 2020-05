The last rites of the 51-year-old woman, who died of Covid 19, were carried out last night at the crematorium in the Trincomalee General Cemetery in accordance with international quarantine rules.

According to our correspondent, nine (09) relatives of the deceased and a Buddhist monk who came for the funeral have been referred to quarantine in the Gorakadeniya Temple in Payagala.

The deceased was a resident of Gorakadeniya in Payagala.