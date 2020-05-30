Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,319

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. All are returnees from Kuwait undergoing quarantine.
The country total has increased to 1,319 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-26 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,319
Recovered and discharged – 712
Patients under medical care – 597
New Cases for the day – 137*
Observation in Hospitals – 76
Total Deaths – 10
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 56,181
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
26-May
|
137*
|
tbc*
|
25-May
|
41
|
1,347
|
24-May
|
52
|
1,742
|
23-May
|
21
|
1998
|
22-May
|
13
|
1,970
|
21-May
|
27
|
1,603
|
20-May
|
01
|
1,108
|
19-May
|
35
|
1,062
|
18-May
|
11
|
960
|
17-May
|
21
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
25
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107