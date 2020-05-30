Weather Update - 27 May - Thundershowers in several areas after 2.00pm

The Department of Meteorology states that the prevailing showery condition is expected to enhance over the island during the next few days, due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka,Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and southern provinces.Heavy rainfalls above 150 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other areas after 02.00 p.m.Wind speed can be increased up to 40 kmph at times over the island.General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Weather forecast for sea areas around the island;

Condition of Rain:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the deep and shallow sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle. Heavy rainfall may occur at some places in these sea areas.



Winds:

Winds will be South-westerly and wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can be increased up to (50-55) kmph at times in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar, and Matara to Potuvil via Hambantota.



State of Sea:

The deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Potuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.



Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.