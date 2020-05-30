සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Wednesday 27 May: Covid-19, World situation report

Wednesday, 27 May 2020

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 5,684,795. Currently coronavirus infected patients have been reported from 215 countries.

The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 352,225.  

Meanwhile, 2,430,593 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,901,977 active patients around the world while 53,100 patients are reported to be in critical condition.

Countries with over 200,000 infected patients

  • USA                   1,725,275
  • Brazil                    394,507
  • Russia                  362,342
  • Spain                    283,339
  • United Kingdom    265,227
  • Italy                      230,555

The current position based on reported patients in some of the other countries;

  10. India - 150,793 reported cases and 4,344 deaths

  13. Canada - 86,647 cases with 6,639 deaths

  16. Saudi Arabia - 76,726 cases and 411 deaths

  18. Pakistan - 57,705 reported cases and 1,197 deaths

  20. Qatar – 47,207 cases and 28 deaths

  24. Bangladesh - 36,751 cases and 522 deaths

  26. Singapore - 32,343 cases and 23 deaths

  27. UAE – 31,086 cases and 253 deaths

  34. Kuwait - 22,575 cases and 172 deaths

  57. Malaysia - 7,604 cases and 115 deaths

  77. Thailand - 3,045 cases and 57 deaths

100. Sri Lanka -1,319 cases with 10 deaths

Global death count

Around the world 352,225 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has become the first country to exceed 100,000 deaths in the world with 100,572 deaths.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

  • USA                         100,572
  • UK                           37,048
  • Italy                          32,955
  • France                     28,530
  • Spain                       27,117
  • Brazil                       24,593

Data source - compiled from worldometers 8.00 am 27/05/2020.

 

