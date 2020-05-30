Wednesday 27 May: Covid-19, World situation report

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 5,684,795. Currently coronavirus infected patients have been reported from 215 countries.

The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 352,225.

Meanwhile, 2,430,593 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,901,977 active patients around the world while 53,100 patients are reported to be in critical condition.

Countries with over 200,000 infected patients

USA 1,725,275

Brazil 394,507

Russia 362,342

Spain 283,339

United Kingdom 265,227

Italy 230,555

The current position based on reported patients in some of the other countries;

10. India - 150,793 reported cases and 4,344 deaths

13. Canada - 86,647 cases with 6,639 deaths

16. Saudi Arabia - 76,726 cases and 411 deaths

18. Pakistan - 57,705 reported cases and 1,197 deaths

20. Qatar – 47,207 cases and 28 deaths

24. Bangladesh - 36,751 cases and 522 deaths

26. Singapore - 32,343 cases and 23 deaths

27. UAE – 31,086 cases and 253 deaths

34. Kuwait - 22,575 cases and 172 deaths

57. Malaysia - 7,604 cases and 115 deaths

77. Thailand - 3,045 cases and 57 deaths

100. Sri Lanka -1,319 cases with 10 deaths





Global death count

Around the world 352,225 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has become the first country to exceed 100,000 deaths in the world with 100,572 deaths.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

USA 100,572

UK 37,048

Italy 32,955

France 28,530

Spain 27,117

Brazil 24,593

Data source - compiled from worldometers 8.00 am 27/05/2020.