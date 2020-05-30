Wednesday 27 May: Covid-19, World situation report

Global
The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 5,684,795. Currently coronavirus infected patients have been reported from 215 countries.
The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 352,225.
Meanwhile, 2,430,593 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,901,977 active patients around the world while 53,100 patients are reported to be in critical condition.
Countries with over 200,000 infected patients
- USA 1,725,275
- Brazil 394,507
- Russia 362,342
- Spain 283,339
- United Kingdom 265,227
- Italy 230,555
The current position based on reported patients in some of the other countries;
10. India - 150,793 reported cases and 4,344 deaths
13. Canada - 86,647 cases with 6,639 deaths
16. Saudi Arabia - 76,726 cases and 411 deaths
18. Pakistan - 57,705 reported cases and 1,197 deaths
20. Qatar – 47,207 cases and 28 deaths
24. Bangladesh - 36,751 cases and 522 deaths
26. Singapore - 32,343 cases and 23 deaths
27. UAE – 31,086 cases and 253 deaths
34. Kuwait - 22,575 cases and 172 deaths
57. Malaysia - 7,604 cases and 115 deaths
77. Thailand - 3,045 cases and 57 deaths
100. Sri Lanka -1,319 cases with 10 deaths
Global death count
Around the world 352,225 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has become the first country to exceed 100,000 deaths in the world with 100,572 deaths.
Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths
- USA 100,572
- UK 37,048
- Italy 32,955
- France 28,530
- Spain 27,117
- Brazil 24,593
Data source - compiled from worldometers 8.00 am 27/05/2020.