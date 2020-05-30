සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Highest daily number reported yesterday with 137 covid-19 patients - 127 are returnees from Kuwait

Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 7:50

The highest number of coronavirus infected new patients reported from Sri Lanka so far, was recorded in the last 24 hours.

This was with 137 new patients diagnosed for the coronavirus according to the Epidemiology Unit.

The Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that 127 of them were returnees from Kuwait and were being quarantined in Minneriya and Trincomalee quarantine centers.

The other 10 are from the Navy personnel who are being quarantined.

The total number of coronavirus infected persons reported from Sri Lanka has increased to 1319.

So far 638 Navy personnel have been infected with the coronavirus, while 332 Navy personnel have been cured and have left the hospital.

Meanwhile, a total of 712 coronavirus infected patients have recovered in the country.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-26 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,319
Recovered and discharged – 712
Patients under medical care – 597
New Cases for the day – 137* 
Observation in Hospitals – 76
Total Deaths – 10

 

Twenty (20) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,613
Twenty (20) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,613
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 23:27

Twenty (20) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 55 positive patients have been identified today. The country... Read More

Twenty-Seven (27) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,593
Twenty-Seven (27) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,593
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 22:50

Twenty-Seven (27) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 35 positive patients have been identified today. The... Read More

Kotikawatte residents engage in a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land (Video)
Kotikawatte residents engage in a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land (Video)
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 22:46

Residents of the area staged a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land in the Vivekarama area belonging to the Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa... Read More



