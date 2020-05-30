Special+advisory+warning+for+heavy+rain+over+200mm-+issued+by+the+Natural+Hazards+Early+Warning+Centre

Eheliyagoda (Rathnapura district) 180.0

Palindanuwara (Kaluthara district) 148.5

Ingiriya (Kaluthara district) 144.5

Kiriella ( Rathnapura District) 146.5

Hanwella (Colombo District) 157.5

Padukka (Colombo District) 124.5

Arakawila (Colombo District) 101.5

Wathupitiwala (Gampaha District) 119.5

Weyangoda (Gampaha District) 139.0

Special advisory for heavy rain has been Issued by the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre for the next 24 hours (from 05.30 a.m. 27 May 2020 for the period until 05.30 a.m. on 28 May 2020)For Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern ProvincesPrevailing showery condition in the South-western part of the country (particularly in Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces) is expected to continue further.Very heavy showers above 200 mm will be expected at some places.Following rainfalls were recorded from 08.30 a.m. on 26.05.2020 to 05.30 a.m. on 27.05.2020.