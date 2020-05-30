Easter Sunday Attack inquiry update - failure to reveal information on the Easter attacks due to alienation of two divisions

It was revealed at the presidential commission probing the Easter Sunday attacks that since the state intelligence service and the police Special Task Force acted independently, the Western Province intelligence division had not received proper information regarding the Easter Sunday attacks.

This was when the former acting director of the western province intelligence division, ASP B.I.I Prasanna testified before the commission.

However, he further noted that if all these units worked together, there was an opportunity to unearth more information regarding the Easter Sunday attacks.

He further noted that the Western Province intelligence division had not received any information regarding an attack until April 11th 2019.

The commission then questioned him if he was aware about the statement made by former Minister Wijedasa Rajapaksa in parliament in 2016 regarding Muslim extremism.

The witness responded by saying that he does remember and that attention was given to the statement.

Accordingly, following the incident which took place in Aluthgama Dharga city, an individual named Abdul Ameed was arrested for publishing a Facebook post stating “the gloomy Islamic sword is flying high in the Colombo skies- Sri Lankan ISIS member”

The commission further questioned if he informed senior officials on this matter and he noted that former Senior DIG Pujith Jayasundara was informed of the matter.

The commission then raised the question if the witness was aware that a Sri Lankan connected to ISIS had died abroad, for which he responded that he was aware and that the victim was a resident of Galewela, who had died in Israel.

Further, he testified that during this time period, even though ISIS was not a banned organization in the country, he was aware of 100 individuals connected to ISIS who were in the country.

He stated that the state intelligence service had commenced further investigations into this and there was a discussion had also been held regarding a possible threat to national security owing to Islam extremists.

The commission questioned as to why various intelligence divisions had not received information regarding religious extremists for which he noted that even though trained officers and facilities were available within the department, the Western Province intelligence division didn’t have the facilities.

Therefore, he noted that there was no exchange of information from the top with them.

The commission then questioned as to who did not provide information in such a manner.

The witness then stated that the state intelligence service and the police special taskforce had not shared the information, and since the two divisions functioned independently, his unit did not receive any information.

However, he added that since all divisions started to work together following the Easter Sunday attacks many suspects connected to it were arrested in a short span of time.