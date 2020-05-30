Funeral of late Minister Arumugam Thondaman - remains lie at a private funeral parlour in Colombo

The decision on the funeral of late Minister of Community Empowerment and Estate Infrastructure Facilities Development, Leader of the Ceylon Workers Congress Arumugam Thondaman is to be made today.

His remains lie at a private funeral parlour in Colombo at present and it has been planned to take the body to his residence at Battaramulla this morning.

Minister Arumugam Thondaman was admitted to the Talangama Hospital last night due to a sudden heart attack.

A hospital spokesman said that even by that time he had passed away.

Minister Arumugam Thondaman was born on 29 May 1964 and was 55 years of age at the time of his demise. He is a father of three and a past pupil of Royal College Colombo.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa arrived last night at the Talangama Hospital where the late Minister was admitted.

He was the grandson of Saumyamoorthy Thondaman who was an august personality in the role of politics in the hill country and he entered politics in this country when he won the Parliamentary Election of 1994.

Arumugam Thondaman who was 30 years of age at that time, contested Nuwara Eliya from the Ceylon Workers Congress and gained victory with 75,297 preferential votes.

From then onwards Minister Thondaman ruled in the arena of politics in the hill country estate sector and represented Parliament continuously until his demise.

He held the post of a Cabinet Minister too during his political career of 26 years, on several occasions.

Under the new government led by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa he was the Cabinet Minister of Community Empowerment and Estate Infrastructure Facilities Development.

He had met the new Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka Gopal Baghle yesterday morning and later in the evening Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Arumugam Thondaman was admitted to the Talangama Hospital when he suffered a heart attack while at home.

A spokesman said that he had already passed away by the time he was taken to the hospital.

Subsequent to hearing about the death of Minister Arumugam Thondaman, it is reported that members of his party were seen arriving and gathering at the Ceylon Workers Congress Party Office in Kotagala.