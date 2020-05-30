සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Funeral of late Minister Arumugam Thondaman - remains lie at a private funeral parlour in Colombo

Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 11:40

Funeral+of+late+Minister+Arumugam+Thondaman+-+remains+lie+at+a+private+funeral+parlour+in+Colombo

The decision on the funeral of late Minister of Community Empowerment and Estate Infrastructure Facilities Development, Leader of the Ceylon Workers Congress Arumugam Thondaman is to be made today.

His remains lie at a private funeral parlour in Colombo at present and it has been planned to take the body to his residence at Battaramulla this morning.

Minister Arumugam Thondaman was admitted to the Talangama Hospital last night due to a sudden heart attack.

A hospital spokesman said that even by that time he had passed away.

Minister Arumugam Thondaman was born on 29 May 1964 and was 55 years of age at the time of his demise. He is a father of three and a past pupil of Royal College Colombo.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa arrived last night at the Talangama Hospital where the late Minister was admitted.

He was the grandson of Saumyamoorthy Thondaman who was an august personality in the role of politics in the hill country and he entered politics in this country when he won the Parliamentary Election of 1994.

Arumugam Thondaman who was 30 years of age at that time, contested Nuwara Eliya from the Ceylon Workers Congress and gained victory with 75,297 preferential votes.

From then onwards Minister Thondaman ruled in the arena of politics in the hill country estate sector and represented Parliament continuously until his demise.

He held the post of a Cabinet Minister too during his political career of 26 years, on several occasions.

Under the new government led by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa he was the Cabinet Minister of Community Empowerment and Estate Infrastructure Facilities Development.

He had met the new Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka Gopal Baghle yesterday morning and later in the evening Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Arumugam Thondaman was admitted to the Talangama Hospital when he suffered a heart attack while at home.

A spokesman said that he had already passed away by the time he was taken to the hospital.

Subsequent to hearing about the death of Minister Arumugam Thondaman, it is reported that members of his party were seen arriving and gathering at the Ceylon Workers Congress Party Office in Kotagala.

Twenty (20) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,613
Twenty (20) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,613
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 23:27

Twenty (20) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 55 positive patients have been identified today. The country... Read More

Twenty-Seven (27) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,593
Twenty-Seven (27) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,593
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 22:50

Twenty-Seven (27) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 35 positive patients have been identified today. The... Read More

Kotikawatte residents engage in a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land (Video)
Kotikawatte residents engage in a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land (Video)
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 22:46

Residents of the area staged a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land in the Vivekarama area belonging to the Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa... Read More



Trending News

Three police officers on duty near the Moratuwa hotel that was attacked, interdicted
30 May 2020
Three police officers on duty near the Moratuwa hotel that was attacked, interdicted
Cyber-attack on Bureau of Foreign Employment and Ministry of Public Administration websites by Pro LTTE Tamil Eelam Cyber Force team
30 May 2020
Cyber-attack on Bureau of Foreign Employment and Ministry of Public Administration websites by Pro LTTE Tamil Eelam Cyber Force team
Three families closely associated with an Army officer in Horana quarantined - Army officer confirmed for coronavirus infection
30 May 2020
Three families closely associated with an Army officer in Horana quarantined - Army officer confirmed for coronavirus infection
Coronavirus daily reported infected patients and deaths increase in India
30 May 2020
Coronavirus daily reported infected patients and deaths increase in India
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,559
30 May 2020
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,559

International News

Air India’s flight bound for Russia forced to return after the pilot was tested positive for coronavirus
30 May 2020
Air India’s flight bound for Russia forced to return after the pilot was tested positive for coronavirus
Jayalaitha's wealth to a journalist
30 May 2020
Jayalaitha's wealth to a journalist
Violence escalates in the US - CNN crew filming the incidents arrested - 46 year old Floyd pleaded for his life while pinned to the ground
29 May 2020
Violence escalates in the US - CNN crew filming the incidents arrested - 46 year old Floyd pleaded for his life while pinned to the ground
South Korean schools close again with the new wave of the coronavirus
29 May 2020
South Korean schools close again with the new wave of the coronavirus
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.