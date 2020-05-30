A+new+mechanism+to+be+formulated+to+repatriate+Sri+Lankans+

A discussion will be held today to prepare a new procedure to bring back to the island Sri Lankans who are facing various difficulties and problems or are stranded due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The President’s Media Division announced that a group including the Director-General of Health Services, Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe and Additional Secretary of Foreign Relations of the President’s office Jayanath Colombage are scheduled to gather for this purpose.

At this discussion to be held today a new procedure is to be decided upon to bring back to the island Sri Lankans from overseas.

Flights in June to bring back Sri Lankans home will be planned accordingly.

The programme to bring back Sri Lankans who are undergoing many hardships due to the global spread of the virus commenced in last January under the guidance of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Around 33 Sri Lankans including students arrived from Wuhan, China on February 1st. They left for their homes after successfully completing the quarantine process. 839 Sri Lankans pilgrims who were stranded in several cities in India reached home on March 19th.

By May 25th, a total of 5485 Sri Lankans from 20 different countries were brought back. Out of the total 4826 have been identified by the Ministry of Foreign Relations and Sri Lankan missions overseas. Only 05 or 0.01% out of them were found to be infected following diagnosis.

However, out of 197 who returned recently from Dubai, United Arab Emirates 20 were tested COVID – 19 positive. 150 out of 462 came from Kuwait were subjected to PCR tests and 96 persons tested positive. More than 300 are yet to undergo testing.

Almost all the returnees from Kuwait were detainees at welfare centers or deportation centers in that country. It is also a requirement to provide medical treatments to the infected. In this context, it has been decided to revise the repatriation process for Sri Lankans living overseas. The Government has decided on humanitarian grounds to continue to bring back Sri Lankans in the future too considering their fate in the event of not having an opportunity to come home.