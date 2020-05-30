Hearing+of+petitions+against+dissolving+Parliament+to+continue+for+the+seventh+day

Hearing of petitions against dissolving Parliament and holding the election on 20 June will continue today for the seventh day.

That will be in the presence of the five-member panel of Supreme Court judges including Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Buwaneka Aluvihare, Sisira De Aabrew, Priyantha Jayawardena and Vijith Malalgoda.

The hearings are scheduled to commence at 10.00 this morning.

When the petitions were taken up for consideration yesterday, facts were presented on behalf of the Attorney General’s Department.

Additional Solicitor General who represented the Attorney General’s Department said that through dissolving Parliament on the night of 02 March, the President has not violated fundamental rights of the people of the country or the petitioners.

She pointed out that subsequent to dissolving Parliament in this manner, life can be given to the completely inactive Parliament by the President based only on very special facts.

The Attorney General’s Department said further that petitioners have not challenged the Gazette Notification issued by the Election Commission postponing the Election which was fixed for 25 April since their only aspiration was postponing the Election.