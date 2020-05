President of the Government Medical Officers Association Consultant Dr. Anuruddha Padeniya said that the attention of health sectors should be focused on finding out about the type of Coronavirus which has infected Sri Lankans arriving from abroad.

Joining in the ‘Paththare Visthare’ programme on Hiru TV this morning he said that it would be an essential task in order to prevent the risk of a second wave of the Coronavirus spreading.