Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that the final request of Minister Arumugan Thondaman who passed away suddenly yesterday was to grant estate workers the allowance of Rs. 1,000.

The Prime Minister said that he arrived yesterday evening and met him and discussed granting the allowance of Rs.1,000 and other relief to estate workers.

Prime Minister Rajapaksa made this comment when he arrived at the Talangama Hospital when he heard the news of the death of Minister Thondaman.