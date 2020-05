During the 6-hour period from 10.00 last night to 4.00 am today when the curfew was in force, 411 persons have been arrested.

The Police Media Division said that during the same period 81 vehicles were also taken into Police custody.

From March 20 when the curfew was first imposed up to now 66,341 persons who violated the curfew have been arrested and the number of vehicles taken into Police custody is 18,695.