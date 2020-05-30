Risk+of+landslides+in+07+districts+due+to+the+inclement+weather

With the prevailing inclement weather, the National Building Research Organization has informed people to be vigilant since there is a risk of landslides, falling of mounds of soil and rocks falling down which could take place in 07 districts.
In a statement issued by the NBRO, people in the districts of Ratnapura, Kegalle, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Galle, Kalutara and Matara have been warned to be vigilant and alert.
Areas and places which need special attention include - All mountainous areas, manmade cut slopes and roads within the relevant DS divisions
Specially: All the landslide susceptible areas previously identified by NBRO.
Level 1 & 2 warnings issued for four districts are given below.
|
Level 1 warning – watch (Yellow)
Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 75mm, if the rain continues, be watchful on the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence.
|
Level 2 warning - Alert - (Amber)
Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 100 mm, if the rains continue, be on alert on the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cut failures and ground subsidence, being ready to evacuate to a safe location if the need arises.
|
Ratnapura District
|
Elapatha, Ayagama, Kiriella, Godakawela, Kahawatta and Kolonna Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and surrounding areas.
|
Eheliyagoda, Kuruwita Rathnapura Kalawana, Openayake, Balangoda Pelmadulla and Nivithigala Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and surrounding areas
|
Kegalle District
|
Aranayake Galigamuwa Kegalle Rambukana and Mawanella Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and surrounding areas
|
Deraniyagala Dehiowita Bulathkohupitiya and Yatiyanthota Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and surrounding areas.
|
Kandy District
|
Gangaihalakorale Divisional Secretariat Division (DSD) and surrounding areas.
|
|
Nuwara-Eliya District
|
|
Ambagamuwakorale Divisional Secretariat Division (DSD) and surrounding areas.