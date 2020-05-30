සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Risk of landslides in 07 districts due to the inclement weather

Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 10:08

Risk+of+landslides+in+07+districts+due+to+the+inclement+weather

With the prevailing inclement weather, the National Building Research Organization has informed people to be vigilant since there is a risk of landslides, falling of mounds of soil and rocks falling down which could take place in 07 districts.

In a statement issued by the NBRO, people in the districts of Ratnapura, Kegalle, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Galle, Kalutara and Matara have been warned to be vigilant and alert. 

Areas and places which need special attention include - All mountainous areas, manmade cut slopes and roads within the relevant DS divisions 

Specially: All the landslide susceptible areas previously identified by NBRO.

Level 1 & 2 warnings issued for four districts are given below.

 

Level 1 warning – watch (Yellow)

Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 75mm, if the rain continues, be watchful on the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence.

Level 2 warning - Alert - (Amber)

Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 100 mm, if the rains continue, be on alert on the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cut failures and ground subsidence, being ready to evacuate to a safe location if the need arises.

Ratnapura District

Elapatha, Ayagama, Kiriella, Godakawela, Kahawatta and Kolonna Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and surrounding areas.

Eheliyagoda, Kuruwita Rathnapura Kalawana, Openayake, Balangoda Pelmadulla and Nivithigala Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and surrounding areas

Kegalle District

Aranayake Galigamuwa Kegalle Rambukana and Mawanella Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and surrounding areas

Deraniyagala Dehiowita Bulathkohupitiya and Yatiyanthota Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and surrounding areas.

Kandy District

Gangaihalakorale Divisional Secretariat Division (DSD) and surrounding areas.

 

Nuwara-Eliya District

 

Ambagamuwakorale Divisional Secretariat Division (DSD) and surrounding areas.
Twenty (20) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,613
Twenty (20) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,613
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 23:27

Twenty (20) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 55 positive patients have been identified today. The country... Read More

Twenty-Seven (27) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,593
Twenty-Seven (27) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,593
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 22:50

Twenty-Seven (27) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. So far 35 positive patients have been identified today. The... Read More

Kotikawatte residents engage in a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land (Video)
Kotikawatte residents engage in a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land (Video)
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 22:46

Residents of the area staged a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land in the Vivekarama area belonging to the Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa... Read More



Trending News

Three police officers on duty near the Moratuwa hotel that was attacked, interdicted
30 May 2020
Three police officers on duty near the Moratuwa hotel that was attacked, interdicted
Cyber-attack on Bureau of Foreign Employment and Ministry of Public Administration websites by Pro LTTE Tamil Eelam Cyber Force team
30 May 2020
Cyber-attack on Bureau of Foreign Employment and Ministry of Public Administration websites by Pro LTTE Tamil Eelam Cyber Force team
Three families closely associated with an Army officer in Horana quarantined - Army officer confirmed for coronavirus infection
30 May 2020
Three families closely associated with an Army officer in Horana quarantined - Army officer confirmed for coronavirus infection
Coronavirus daily reported infected patients and deaths increase in India
30 May 2020
Coronavirus daily reported infected patients and deaths increase in India
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,559
30 May 2020
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,559

International News

Air India’s flight bound for Russia forced to return after the pilot was tested positive for coronavirus
30 May 2020
Air India’s flight bound for Russia forced to return after the pilot was tested positive for coronavirus
Jayalaitha's wealth to a journalist
30 May 2020
Jayalaitha's wealth to a journalist
Violence escalates in the US - CNN crew filming the incidents arrested - 46 year old Floyd pleaded for his life while pinned to the ground
29 May 2020
Violence escalates in the US - CNN crew filming the incidents arrested - 46 year old Floyd pleaded for his life while pinned to the ground
South Korean schools close again with the new wave of the coronavirus
29 May 2020
South Korean schools close again with the new wave of the coronavirus
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.