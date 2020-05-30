Risk+of+landslides+in+07+districts+due+to+the+inclement+weather

With the prevailing inclement weather, the National Building Research Organization has informed people to be vigilant since there is a risk of landslides, falling of mounds of soil and rocks falling down which could take place in 07 districts.

In a statement issued by the NBRO, people in the districts of Ratnapura, Kegalle, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Galle, Kalutara and Matara have been warned to be vigilant and alert.



Areas and places which need special attention include - All mountainous areas, manmade cut slopes and roads within the relevant DS divisions



Specially: All the landslide susceptible areas previously identified by NBRO.



Level 1 & 2 warnings issued for four districts are given below.