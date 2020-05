An ambulance of the Jaffna Teaching Hospital carrying a group of patients suspected to have been infected with the Coronavirus met with an accident at Misalai in Jaffna when it collided with a tipper truck.

The assistant of the ambulance sustained injuries in the accident and was admitted to the Chavakachcheri Hospital and was later transferred to the Jaffna Teaching Hospital.

Further investigations into this accident are being conducted by the Misalai Police.