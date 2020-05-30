සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Former MP Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to be transferred to Magistrate's court

Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 10:50

The Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court has ordered to transfer former Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to Magistrate's Court number - 02, on the request of the Attorney General's Department. 

Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayarathna ordered today to transfer the bail application by former minister Rajitha Senarathna before another Magistrate.

Rajitha Senarathna is currently in remand in connection with the controversial white van media conference he organized during the last presidential election.

Rajitha Senarathna was not produced before the court today when the case was taken.

Deputy Solicitor General Dilipa Peries who appeared for the Attorney General requested to transfer the application before another magistrate for consideration.

At that juncture, President Counsel Anil de Silva who appeared for Rajitha Senarathna said the request made by the Attorney general is regretted.

Responding to him, Additional Solicitor General Dilipa Peries said that he made the request intending to consider the petition before an independent magistrate.

At that juncture, Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayarathna told the open court that magistrates have the ability to take independent decisions.

However, she said that she is ready to transfer the petition to another magistrate if a faction believes that he or she is affected in the case.

Accordingly, Magistrate Lanka Jayarathna ordered to transfer the petition before Colombo Additional Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage.

Senarathna is in remand in connection with the controversial white van media conference during the last presidential election.

He is currently undertaking quarantine at the Young Offenders correction center at Pallansena.

Meanwhile, considering the petitions against the President’s gazette with regard to dissolving parliament and the Election Commission’s gazette with regard to June 20th General election began for the 7th day today.

Our correspondent stated that the petitions were taken before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Justices Buwaneka Aluvihare, Sisira Abrew, Priyantha Jayewardene and Vijith Malalgoda at 10 am.

