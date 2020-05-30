Funeral+of+late+Minister+Thondaman+on+31+May

Senior Vice President of the Ceylon Workers Congress S. Sathyavel has said that the funeral of the leader of the Ceylon Workers Congress and Minister of Community Empowerment and Estate Infrastructure Facilities Development Arumugam Thondaman who passed away due to a sudden heart attack will be held on Sunday 31 May at the Norwood Stadium.

Arumugam Thondaman was admitted to the Talangama Regional Hospital due to a sudden heart attack in the evening of yesterday (26) where he had passed away.

Arumugam Thondaman is a father of three and took over the leadership of the Ceylon Workers Congress in 1999 subsequent to the demise of his grandfather Saumyamoorthy Thondaman who was the founder of the CWC.

The funeral committee has decided to keep the remains of the late Minister at his residence in Battaramulla for the entire day today (27) and to take the body to the Parliamentary Complex on May 28 and keep it there for a few hours. It was decided later to take the remains to Ceylon Workers Congress Headquarters on Flower Road in Colombo 03.

On 29 of this month the remains of Late Minister Thondaman will be brought to his residence in Ramboda, Kotmale and be placed there. On 30 Saturday the remains will be taken to the CWC headquarters located in Kotagala.

The CWC said that the funeral of Late Arumugam Thondaman will be held with government honours on Sunday 31 May at the Norwood Stadium.